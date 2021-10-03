More

    FC Nantes – Troyes (2-0): the 3 Canaries who delighted us

    Andrei girotto

    Holder in central defense alongside Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto was solid in the duels and impeccable in the recovery. The Brazilian even turned into a scorer by opening the scoring with an uncrossed header (58th).

    Alban Lafont

    Author of three beautiful parades in front of Renaud Ripart (21st), Gerson Rodrigues (55th) and Brandon Domingues (83rd), Alban Lafont signed his first clean sheet since the victory against Metz (2-0) on September 14.

    Ludovic Blas

    By scoring the second Nantes goal with a powerfully transformed penalty (69th), Ludovic Blas was once again decisive. The former En Avant Guingamp player has confirmed his status as the Canaries’ top scorer this season: this is his 5th achievement in Ligue 1.

    to summarize

    Thanks to goals from Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Blas, FC Nantes won this Sunday on their lawn against ESTAC (2-0), on the occasion of the 9th day of Ligue 1. Here are the 3 Canaries which delighted us.

