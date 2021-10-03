FC Nantes – Troyes (2-0): the 3 Canaries who delighted us

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 history

Andrei girotto

Holder in central defense alongside Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto was solid in the duels and impeccable in the recovery. The Brazilian even turned into a scorer by opening the scoring with an uncrossed header (58th).

Alban Lafont

Author of three beautiful parades in front of Renaud Ripart (21st), Gerson Rodrigues (55th) and Brandon Domingues (83rd), Alban Lafont signed his first clean sheet since the victory against Metz (2-0) on September 14.

Ludovic Blas

By scoring the second Nantes goal with a powerfully transformed penalty (69th), Ludovic Blas was once again decisive. The former En Avant Guingamp player has confirmed his status as the Canaries’ top scorer this season: this is his 5th achievement in Ligue 1.

𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗘 😍😍😍😍 At the end of the second period controlled from start to finish, the Yellow and Green returned to victory and in front of their home crowd. Thanks for your support 🙏 2-0 ・ # 𝗙𝗖𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗖

– FC Nantes (@FCNantes) October 3, 2021