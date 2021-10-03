Federal Council announcements – Vaccination: a 50-franc voucher for those who persuade their relatives

Alain Berset announced on Friday “a vast offensive for vaccination in Switzerland”. The epidemiological situation in Switzerland is not catastrophic: hospitalizations and the number of cases are on the decline. But the situation in intensive care remains “tense”.

“The vaccination rate is still too low in Switzerland” explained Alain Berset, specifying that it is among “the lowest in Europe”. This situation does not allow the current measures to be lifted. A rate of 80% should be reached in the population aged 16 to 64. “In a month, we will still be 10% too low,” he said. We must therefore continue to facilitate access to vaccination.

Alain Berset spoke to the press. YouTube / Screenshot

Open for consultation, the offensive imagined by the Federal Council will be based on four pillars. The first is the establishment of a national vaccination week. The second is to insist on mobile vaccination units. The goal is to add 170 new units to the 50 already in circulation. One way to meet people “in the valleys, in village squares, in front of football stadiums, in shopping centers”, lists Alain Berset.

The Federal Council still wants to hire 1,700 people to “seek dialogue” with those who have not been vaccinated. An “innovation” was announced by Alain Berset: an “incentive system for relatives”. Anyone who convinces a loved one to be vaccinated should be rewarded with a voucher of 50 francs.

The amount of this offensive is 150 million francs. “We have to put that in relation to the 50 million that the screening tests cost us every week,” Alain Berset reminded us. To get out of the crisis, we must give ourselves the means, he said. The cantons have ten days to give their opinion. The Federal Council will take a decision on Wednesday 13 October.

Paid tests

Alain Berset then broached the question of tests. These will be payable from October 11 for everyone from 16 years old. People with symptoms will still be able to get tested for free, as well as those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. Individuals who have received a first dose and are waiting for the second will be able to obtain Covid certificates by free test until the end of November. On the other hand, repeated tests in companies or in universities for example will now be able to give entitlement to the Covid certificate.