fiber is half the price for one year at Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom is currently offering great promotions on its low-cost fiber subscriptions for a few days: 9.99 euros per month for the Bbox Fit offer and 15.99 euros per month for the Bbox Special Series offer.

In addition to its mobile plans, Bouygues is making a series of promotions with its fiber box subscription offers. This time it is the first two offers that benefit from a promo with a low price in the first year.

What are the characteristics of Bouygues offers?

300 Mb / s or 1Gb / s depending on the package chosen

TV in addition to the Bbox Special Series subscription

Low price and commitment for one year

Until October 5, 2021, the Bbox fit subscription with 300 Mb / s Fiber is available at only 9.99 euros per month for one year, then goes to 29.99. The Special Series Bbox 1Gb / s subscription costs 15.99 euros per month and increases to 39.99 euros after the first year. For both offers, the commitment is one year and the rental of the box is already included in the price.

An offer tailored to every need

The Bbox fit offer represents the most economical fiber subscription in the range. For less than 10 euros / month, it is possible to obtain a line that can go up to 300 Mb / s in theoretical downlink speeds (downloading) and 200 Mb / s in sending. This is a very sufficient speed to, for example, enjoy a quality home internet allowing you to watch your series or films on VOD platforms in the best possible quality. The second offer, the Bbox Special Series, increases its download speed to 1 Gb / s and 400 Mb / s for sending. It is therefore an offer much more suited to power users who will be able to benefit from an optimal internet connection for all uses.

In addition to the Internet, these offers also offer a fixed telephone line with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in France, as well as to landlines in more than 110 countries. The limit is set at 199 different correspondents, with extra charges if you go beyond.

The little extras of each box in detail

If the Bbox Fit offer gives you a classic router made up of 4 Ethernet ports and a Wifi 5 connection, the Bbox Special Series offer gives you a complete box including router and 4K TV decoder.

This makes sense in the sense that this offer allows you to enjoy 180 TV channels in addition to the fiber line, most of which in HD. The decoder is composed of an HDMI 2.0 output, HDR compatibility and a disc that can record up to 128 GB of program. It works on Android TV and allows you to have access to the majority of VOD services such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney +.

Note that Bouygues Telecom applies a commissioning fee of 48 euros, regardless of the chosen offer.

Our Fiber / ADSL comparator

To go even further and compare Bouygues Telecom’s Bbox must offer, we invite you now to consult our comparator of the best ADSL and Fiber offers of the moment.



