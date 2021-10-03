Finally, recyclable batteries!

With the large-scale deployment of electric vehicles, recycling end-of-life lithium-ion batteries will quickly become a major issue. Last week, Ford announced its investment in the sector. And today, researchers are presenting technology that should help the process finally become profitable.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] From Volta to graphene: the evolution of batteries The most common type of battery is the lithium-ion battery. Several technologies are in line to replace it.

Today the lithium-ion batteries are everywhere. In our computers laptops and in our smartphones. In less than a decade, experts predict that no less than two million tonnes of these end-of-life batteries will be removed from our electric vehicles every year. However, the processes of recycling remain imperfect. The metals that they allow to recover keep very little value.





But the situation could change. Thanks to researchers from ReCell Center (United States), a research and development center dedicated to battery recycling. They present today an innovative technique which makes it possible to separate the precious materials that make up the cathode of these lithium-ion batteries. All while relying on foam flotation. A process already used to separate the materials hydrophobic – which do not like water – hydrophilic materials which, on the contrary, like water.

An old process applied to recycling batteries

The mining industry has long used foam flotation to purify ores. Those who repel water float, others sink. The materials that make up a cathode lithium-ion battery – like lithium nickel oxide manganese cobalt (NMC111) or lithium manganese oxide (LMO) – usually sink. But the researchers found that their separation can be obtained by floating one of them, the NMC111. How? ‘Or’ What ? By introducing a hydrophobic element.

The cathode material thus recycled does not lose performance and retains a high level of purity. Enough to consider reducing the costs of recycling lithium-ion batteries while stimulating the growth of the end-of-life battery recycling market and reducing costs. vehicle costs electric. But for the moment this is only one of the stages of a process which will have to be profitable as a whole. Researchers still have some work to do to get there.