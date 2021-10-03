More

    Russia: first imperial marriage since the Bolshevik revolution
    Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, heir to the last Tsar, got married in St. Petersburg, Russia on Friday October 1.

    In Russia, a historic wedding was celebrated on Friday October 1. This is the first imperial wedding in the country since the Bolshevik revolution, more than a century ago. The heir to the throne and son of Maria of Russia, Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, married an Italian, Rebecca Victoria Bettarini, in the former capital of the Tsars, St. Petersburg. As tradition dictates, the bride converted to orthodoxy. The weddings were enamelled with symbols, which surpass the young couple.


    Just before the ceremony, the two went to meditate in the Romanov crypt. A way of turning a dark page in imperial history. Nicholas II, the last tsar to reign, was executed in 1918 with his whole family. His cousin Cyrille, the closest successor, went into exile. It is the great-grandfather of the young groom. Back in Russia, George Mikhailovich goes on photo shoots in front of the palace of his ancestors. He now wants to change the image of Russia, which he finds too negative in the West, by highlighting in particular its culture and its art.


