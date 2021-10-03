Foot OL – OL: Paqueta stronger than Messi, Peter Bosz stops the delirium – Olympique Lyonnais

Author of an excellent start to the season, Lucas Paqueta is one of the best players in Ligue 1. But his coach, Peter Bosz, does not want to say it out loud.

The strong man at the start of the season for Olympique Lyonnais is undoubtedly Lucas Paqueta. Creator of the team, essential in the midfield, the Brazilian also speaks about his qualities as a finisher. He has scored four goals in ten games so far. He also delivered an assist. The former AC Milan player regularly performs spectacular gestures, is at the origin of the most beautiful actions in Lyon. Lucas Paqueta does not balk either in front of the defensive efforts and scratches the balloons. These qualities make him one of the best players in this Ligue 1. But according to his coach, Peter Bosz, he is not the strongest element in the French championship.





” He has qualities to keep the ball. He has a very good left foot. The best player in the championship? We can not say that. You can’t compare an attacker to a defender. I still think collective. I look at the team who are having fun playing and playing better and better. What can we do better? We lose too many balls, we miss too many chances. We are making progress, but we can do better ”, assured Peter Bosz at a press conference before the derby this Sunday evening against AS Saint-Etienne. The Dutch coach prefers to talk about the collective aspect. And Lucas Paqueta has undoubtedly been one of those responsible for OL’s recovery in recent weeks. Anyway, the Brazilian international, suspended and absent from the 5-0 inflicted on ASSE to Geoffroy Guichard, last January, will be present this time. And he does not often remain silent for two games like now.