Foot OM – OM: Mandanda despised, Sampaoli gets cropped

Satisfied with the start of the Olympique de Marseille season, the Dodgers drew up a positive first assessment. Only one negative point appears in their press release, namely the demotion of goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, described as ” a lack of respect From coach Jorge Sampaoli.

The atmosphere has changed a lot on the side of the Olympique de Marseille. Back at the Vélodrome, the supporters do not hide their rediscovered passion. We are far from the period when some of them invaded the Commandery to express their dissatisfaction with the previous management, led by a certain Jacques-Henri Eyraud. ” Eight months later, Olympique de Marseille is the runner-up to PSG and the game played by the team enchants Olympian fans but also all observers who praise the quality of Sampaoli’s men’s football. “, Note the Dodgers.





” The fun has returned, continues the group of supporters in a communicated. The stands, again full to the brim, ignite like in the days of another “madman”, Mr. Bielsa. For the Dodgers, the work of President Pablo Longoria is no stranger to it. ” The transfer window, masterfully led by Pablo Longoria, made it possible to build a solid, balanced team, turned towards the offensive and which augurs a lot of hope. », Praised the association, all the same unhappy with the treatment inflicted on the emblematic goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, now Pau Lopez’s understudy.

“Il Fenomeno deserves better”

” Only downside in this blue sky again, the sidelining of Steve Mandanda by Sampaoli, regretted the Dodgers. Knowing that the only criteria are sports, how to explain this situation? Mandanda has always been exemplary, as a player, as a teammate, and above all, as an exemplary road captain. It is a lack of respect, especially since there is no logical explanation to justify this decision. Let’s just hope that the long history that links him to OM will not end on this negative note. Il Fenomeno deserves better than this anonymity ending. Annoyed, the international tricolor does not think less.