“For a Frenchman to win Paris-Roubaix, he has no room for error,” said Frédéric Guesdon, the last French winner of the Hell of the North

He is the last Tricolor to have raised his arms on the finish line in Roubaix on Sunday April 13, 1997. 24 years of waiting to finally find a successor to Frédéric Guesdon, in a French cycling often relegated to the rank of outsider behind the specialists and favorites of the Hell of the North. A unique race this season, both for its cobblestones and for those who wrote their legend there.

For france: info sport, the former professional rider, who became sports director of Groupama-FDJ training, gives us his memories of Paris-Roubaix and his opinion on the main French chances for final victory for a race usually scheduled for April in the calendar . But Covid-19 obliges, this 118th edition of one of the most famous classics in the world has been exceptionally postponed to Sunday, October 3.

What memories do you keep of your victory over Paris-Roubaix on April 13, 1997?

Frédéric Guesdon: I know it had not been an easy race. But it is above all the post-race that is striking now. At the time, no one expected it to mark people so much. I had avoided a fall very shortly before the first sector and I said to myself: “It’s good I’m having a good day”.

Afterwards, I die but I realize that it was not worse because I had missed a breakaway of a dozen strong. There was [Johan] Museeuw de la Mapei who also had a puncture and who ended up in my peloton. His whole team had waited for him and rolled to bring him back in front. So when we got back everything had to be done again. At the exit of the Carrefour de l’Arbre, I see two runners in the front and there are five of us. We still recover Museeuw who had once again punctured. He was quite pissed off and he did twice as much work as the others. I have often said that the misfortunes of Museeuw made me happy. We all entered the velodrome together, but I wasn’t sure how to take them. I was not doing a sprint to win, but rather to play “placed” without asking myself questions. And that’s what made me win I think.

What are the ingredients for winning a race like this?

You must already want to do it and win it. After that, it is important not to have bad luck and that everything combines well. It’s a race where when you start, you know there is a good chance that you will die. Above all, you must not die at the wrong time. Some say you have to be lucky, I say you shouldn’t be unlucky. This is one of the factors that you should not forget at the start. You have to take this into account in your tactics, in your way of running.

Has this race changed over time or is it still the same?

I’m going to do like every generation, I’m going to say that the race in my time was harder than it is now. It turns out that the cobblestones are improving. I remember having known the period of Marc Madiot and Martial Gayant who were my teachers and when you look at the photos, you realize that the sectors [pavés] were much more damaged than now. The equipment has also evolved a lot, so I tell myself that making Parix-Roubaix like in the 1980s or the 1970s is still something else than now. Since the pavers and the material are better than before, it rolls faster too. But it’s still a tough and totally separate race.

Paris-Roubaix is ​​held at the beginning of October. What does it change for the riders to have a classic like this at the end of the season?

It’s a bit of a different approach. Compared to April, we know that when we go to the Belgian classics two weeks before, we always have the same scenario. We follow the races in Belgium, the Tour of Flanders and then Paris-Roubaix. As far as I’m concerned, it’s more difficult to be in it in October than in April.

This year we still have a small advantage with the World Championships in Belgium (September 26). It’s a good preparation for the riders and there are some who should figure well on Paris-Roubaix. After that, it also allows us to have an end-of-season goal. This changes compared to the classic seasons where we always have the same ritual at the end of the season.





We still have benchmarks with certain favorites, but the situation is not the same, because in normal times we knew very well that the winner of the Tour of Flanders was going to appear well in Roubaix. This year, we only have the riders from the Grand Prix de Denain where there are a lot of cobblestones and those from the World Championships as a reference. Afterwards, we will still find the best, riders specializing in these conditions which will emerge.

Arnaud Démare has made Paris-Roubaix his goal for several years. His season is trickier than expected, but what form is he in right now?

I would say he comes at the right time because he had a big Tour of Spain [du 14 août au 5 septembre]. He didn’t get the results he wanted, but it wasn’t because of his physique that he didn’t perform well. He then recovered well to start again in the North at Isbergues [le 19 septembre] and continue on Denain [le 21 septembre]. Arnaud also had very good World Championships [sur la course en ligne] where he did a very good job for the French team on a difficult circuit. He is in good condition and he is doing really well for Paris-Roubaix.

How can we influence a race like this? Is the role of the team even more important than usual or is it really the form of the rider that will be decisive?

Both aspects are important. We have Arnaud [Démare] and Stefan Küng too who should be okay. These are the two riders who stand out a bit from our workforce. Afterwards, we also have good riders for this type of race with seven guys very motivated to do Parix-Roubaix. It is already a strength to have a very united collective towards this objective.

What we will especially have to take into account is the weather because they may announce a little rain. And I think without going too far, that no rider at the start on Sunday will have already done Paris-Roubaix in the rain. It totally changes to do this race on wet or dry ground as in previous editions.

How to deal with rain conditions on Paris-Roubaix?

It is very important to get into the first sectors well. The race can quickly be played there and after that, it is especially important to drive well and have the correct tire inflation. It’s really important … I did three “wet” Paris-Roubaix. The first two didn’t go very well and the third one on the other hand I remember starting it badly, but after that it was a pleasure. I was no longer necessarily playing for the win because I had lost too much time at the start, but it is true that a rider who will have the right sensations and the right tires will have fun.

What do you think are the keys to the race?

The keys … You really have to get everything lined up and have a great day like every other race in the year. Except that for this one, you must not have the small puncture at the wrong time …

Why has no Frenchman managed to win this legendary race since you?

There have already been phenomena that have gone through this with Cancellara, Tom Boonen. Afterwards, everything is much more open today than before at the level of the victorious nations. We had a Swede, Australians among others with Hayman and O’Grady. These are nations that were not present twenty years ago.

France turned around by making a few podiums. Sometimes there is little to win. Every year, we still have one or two riders who can perform well so there is not much missing to be on the podium. When I won in 1997, French riders weren’t the hyper favorites to play for victory either …

For a Frenchman to win, he has no right to make mistakes. If we come across a big [Florian] Sénéchal this year, why not … It is one of the big favorites I think. But one of these days it will come for sure.