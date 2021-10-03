Foxconn acquires an automobile factory in the United States

The Taiwanese giant Foxconn has bought the assembly plant of the start-up Lordstown Motors located in Ohio.

Short of money to produce its electric pickup, the American Lordstown Motors has announced the sale of its assembly plant in Ohio to the Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn. The transaction is worth $ 230 million, Lordstown Motors said in a statement.

The iPhone manufacturer’s automotive ambitions

Thanks to this transaction, Foxconn will take possession of some 576,000 m2 of this industrial complex which formerly belonged to General Motors with a production capacity of 400,000 vehicles per year, with the exception of certain assets of the plant, including the line of engine assembly.

Foxconn, known in particular for making Apple iPhones, will also invest $ 50 million in the American start-up via the purchase of shares. The Taipei-based company is also committed to employing Lordstown workers in production and operations.

The operation “aims to advance our goal of establishing an electric vehicle production plant in North America,” said Foxconn president Young Liu after presenting an ambitious plan at the end of 2020 to win. as a world leader in electric cars, and a more recent partnership with Stellantis.

From Wisconsin to Ohio?

In the United States, Foxconn planned to produce cars locally at its electronics assembly plants in Wisconsin, inaugurated by Donald Trump in 2018. But the initial investment of $ 10 billion was reduced to $ 673 million, we learned last April.





Within the framework of the agreement concluded with Lordstown, the Taiwanese company will notably help it to manufacture its pick-up called “Endurance” that the group hopes to be able to produce in large quantities and market in the coming months.

Vehicle assembly for Fisker

Foxconn also intends to develop vehicles at the Ohio plant for Fisker, another specialist in electric vehicles with whom the group works.

For its part, Lordstown faces many operational difficulties. In June, the start-up admitted running out of money to develop the Endurance model, an announcement followed a few days later by the departures of its boss and financial director. The company also admitted having made “inaccurate” statements on some pre-orders.

For Daniel Ninivaggi, Managing Director of Lordstown since August, the partnership with the Taiwanese group will allow his company to “benefit from Foxconn’s vast industrial expertise and a profitable supply chain while offering Lordstown the opportunity to focus on the marketing of Endurance, the development of services for our customers and the design of new innovative models “.

In a separate communication, Lordstown said on Thursday that it plans to build a limited number of vehicles this year and early next year that will undergo validation and verification tests and seek regulatory clearance. The company also said it had a cash balance of between 210 and 240 million dollars at the end of September. On Wall Street, the title of Lordstown climbed more than 4% around 9:35 GMT in electronic exchanges before the opening of the Stock Exchange.