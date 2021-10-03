France wins the prestigious Bocuse d’Or competition for the first time in 8 years

INTERVIEW

It had been eight years since that had happened. France was crowned champion of the prestigious international competition, the Bocuse d’Or this Monday in Lyon. For two days, 21 teams were competing in two events. They proposed to a jury of chefs, from all over the world, a platter around the beef chuck and a box comprising three dishes, a starter, a main course, a dessert, on a variation of cherry tomato.

“It’s a bit like winning the Grand Slam”

Created in 1987 by chef Paul Bocuse, the Bocuse d’or prize is a competition that takes place every two years on the occasion of the gastronomy fair (Sirha) in Lyon. This year, the president of the competition was Jérôme Bocuse, the son of the legendary chef who died in 2018. Chef Davy Tissot led the French team. He holds a Michelin star and has passed through the Institut Paul Bocuse. At the microphone of Europe 1, he did not hide his pride, “it’s joy and explosion! We lived an incredible moment … It’s a bit like winning the Grand Slam,” he says. he.





A competition that takes place every 2 years

According to the chef, it’s the work on tastes that really made the difference. “The idea was that it doesn’t matter whether it is the starter, the main course or the dessert, the tomato must explode in the mouth. On the starter, we worked on the acid side. is inspired by the stuffed tomato. For dessert, we mixed a tomato juice and blackcurrant to make a tomato candy, “he explained.

In the future, Davy Tissot would like to motivate young chefs to participate in this prestigious competition which takes place every two years. “We will try to find young people and then take them through the competition to bring this experience to life. Transmission is something important to me. This is what we have done for me throughout my career. . All these chefs have transmitted things by gesture, knowledge, look. And he always told me there is know-how and interpersonal skills too. And then, it’s important to shine the light on the French gastronomy around the world, “he said.