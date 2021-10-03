French Polynesia: demonstration against the vaccine obligation

Between 700 and 1,000 people, according to the police and the organizers, demonstrated Saturday, October 2 in Papeete against the vaccine obligation while only half of the 280,000 inhabitants of French Polynesia are vaccinated.

Read alsoThe history of the settlement of Polynesia is clarified thanks to genetics

The local law on the vaccination obligation must come into force on October 23, unless the appeals filed against it before the Council of State are successful. This law concerns in particular any person working in contact with the public. Protesters say a petition against this obligation has collected 25,000 signatures.

Only one in two Polynesians is vaccinated, despite a sharp increase in vaccination during the Delta wave, which has killed more than 450 people in the past two months in this overseas community.

At the arrival point of the procession, in front of the Assembly of French Polynesia, stands manned by vaccine recalcitrant people offered information on “treatments»Craftsmen against Covid-19, on the side effects of vaccines or even legal assistance to refuse vaccination.

To see also – Covid-19: “Under-vaccination is wreaking havoc in the West Indies and Polynesia, says Gabriel Attal

“I’m afraid of the vaccine and I don’t want it forced on me or my children“, Told AFP Orama Ropiteau, a young stay-at-home mother. At his side, Marie, who does not wish to give her last name by “fear of reprisals“, Believes that the vaccine is a”genetical therapy“. She presents herself as a lawyer and law teacher.





“To be vaccinated, consent must be free and informed, while it is constrained, since you are threatened with fines and losing your job if you refuse.», She explains, distributing a petition to call for an end to the health emergency.

A little further on, Arthur Temarii exhibits local plants on a small table. “Put 30 nonos, 4 aloe leaves, 4 peppers and a handful of ginger in 11 liters of water, it will make you a real medicine, and not a tonic», Explains this«volunteer practitionerTo two fifty-year-olds taking notes.

“This ra’au ma’ohi (Polynesian drug) cures Covid, but also sciatica, boils, gangrene and toothaches“, He assures by presenting his formula as a”gift of God“.

Local traditional medicine and ivermectin (an antiparasitic drug deemed to have no effect against Covid-19 by the World Health Organization) are the two treatments most defended by local opponents of the vaccine. The latter believe that these treatments are not offered by the authorities because they harm the “vaccine propaganda” of the government.

Read alsoCan antivaxers invoke the Kouchner law against the vaccine obligation?

According to the local health ministry, the epidemic has killed 623 people in French Polynesia, without taking into account deaths at home. Almost 90% of patients admitted to intensive care are overweight or obese and more than 94% are not vaccinated. In mainland France, for the 12th Saturday, several thousand people demonstrated to protest against the health pass imposed by the government to counter the epidemic.

To see also – French Polynesia sees “a drop in hospitalizations” linked to the Covid-19 epidemic