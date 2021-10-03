From Nietzsche to Zemmour, Michel Onfray in “Le Monde”

The philosopher Michel Onfray, October 8, 2018, in Paris. JOEL SAGET / AFP

“I have often been told that I was a Zemmour on the left”, likes to tell Michel Onfray. On October 4, at the Palais des Congrès, in Paris, the philosopher is to participate in a “meeting-conference” with the far-right polemicist, in a room that can accommodate 4,000 people, entrance fees. For thirty years, in the pages of World, the philosopher who loves quarrels and murderous formulas.

Everything had started in a peaceful way. On June 9, 1989, the journalist and writer Roland Jaccard – died on September 20 -, also a columnist for the World of books, greet The Belly of the Philosophers (ed. Grasset), a “Tasty philosophical banquet” concocted by a “Young philosopher guzzler”. The book, a “Funny, insolent and original essay”, describes in the menu the eating habits of Diogenes the Cynic, Freud, Kant or Rousseau, among others.





Social debates

A prolific author, Michel Onfray sees his works regularly received with enthusiasm. In 1993, Self-sculpture (Grasset), awarded the Medicis essay prize, is qualified as“Living test,” dust-free “” by Roger-Pol Droit, who prophesies, about its author: “This child of Nietzsche and Fourier has certainly not finished growing up. ”

Beyond his literary production, Michel Onfray takes an increasing part in social debates. With a guideline: democratize access to knowledge in general, and to philosophy in particular. In an interview with Roger-Pol Droit, in October 2004, he looks back on the creation of the Popular University of Caen, a year earlier, born in his mind after the Le Pen trauma during the 2002 presidential election.

“Onfray, thanks to his sense of storytelling, his ability to popularize complex thought, his cool way of making dialectic accessible, quickly becomes one of the most media-friendly philosophers in France. »Nicolas Bourcier and Yann Plougastel, in 2005

“To avoid the hysteria – social and Parisian – between the two towers, explains the philosopher, wishful thinking, incantations, “never again”, (…), it seemed preferable to me to stop talking, insulting, monologue, and rather to act, to do, to build, that is to say to militate in a certain way. “ He recalls in passing that his university “For everyone, without access conditions”.

With the publication in 2005 of his Treatise on atheology (Grasset), in which he attacks the three monotheisms, Michel Onfray still attracts more light from the media. The book became a bestseller, with 125,000 copies sold in three months. In spring 2005, The World 2 comes to attend his classes at the People’s University.

