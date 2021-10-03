Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron shine at the Masters

First at the end of the short program, Kevin Aymoz, stopped for two months this summer because of a pubalgia, knew he was too short physically. The skater, who resumed vaulting three weeks ago and has yet to tackle quads, crashed heavily on his first triple axel, then on a lutz and flip. “It’s hard, it’s my first free in full (including training), so it hurt a little in the thighs and in the heart, I was burnt, describes the 9th of the last World Championships, which finally finished 5th in the free and 3rd in the competition (with 222.86 pts). It made sense that it was hard. I admit that I could have shown a little less fatigue, I could have played the game better, but I did my best, I showed very good workouts, I am first in the short program, this ‘is what I will remember. Now I see exactly where I am, there isn’t much to work on, it will be cardio and quads, and we’re off. “