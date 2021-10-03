Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron shine at the Masters

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron showed again on Saturday in Épinal that they were ready to go for Olympic gold in four months in Beijing. The French dancers, silver medalists in Pyeongchang four years ago, had not skated for twenty months because of the pandemic. Back for the Masters, the national meeting at the start of the season, the quadruple world champions presented their new free program, on the Élégie of Gabriel Fauré.
Like the day before, their performance was praised by the judges: with 231.10 pts in total (137.31 pts for the free), the French obtain scores higher than their world records – where only the scores are taken into account. international competitions. “It was a very good performance for where we are in the season, we are very happy with this first competition”, summarizes Gabriella Papadakis. “It gave us confidence in our programs, it got us back into the competition, continues Guillaume Cizeron. These are feelings that we had a little forgotten, it puts us back in the bath but with the maturity that we have also acquired during these last twenty months, it feels good. “
At the Finlandia Trophy, next Saturday and Sunday, they will find for the first time since their European money from Graz, in January 2020 an international field, with the 4th and 5th of the last World Championships, the Americans Chock-Bates and the Russians Stepanova- Bukin
Siao Him Fa on the move
Second a week ago in the Nebelhorn Trophy, validating France’s second Olympic quota in the men’s category, Adam Siao Him Fa confirmed in Épinal. The twenty-year-old skater signed a very good freestyle on Daft Punk (with two quads, loop-toe and salchow), and easily won the freestyle (with 177.69 pts) and the competition (with 256.25 pts). “We lightened the long program a little bit, but that does not prevent me from continuing to do overall work on the program., analyzes the student of Laurent Depouily in Courbevoie. I’m very happy. “
First at the end of the short program, Kevin Aymoz, stopped for two months this summer because of a pubalgia, knew he was too short physically. The skater, who resumed vaulting three weeks ago and has yet to tackle quads, crashed heavily on his first triple axel, then on a lutz and flip. “It’s hard, it’s my first free in full (including training), so it hurt a little in the thighs and in the heart, I was burnt, describes the 9th of the last World Championships, which finally finished 5th in the free and 3rd in the competition (with 222.86 pts). It made sense that it was hard. I admit that I could have shown a little less fatigue, I could have played the game better, but I did my best, I showed very good workouts, I am first in the short program, this ‘is what I will remember. Now I see exactly where I am, there isn’t much to work on, it will be cardio and quads, and we’re off. “
The Frenchman hopes to return to his training base in Florida next week, where he has not been able to go because of the pandemic since spring 2020.