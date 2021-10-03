Gas-powered trucks deemed too polluting according to the NGO Transport and Environment

Are LNG trucks as green as manufacturers claim? No according to a new study unveiled by the NGO Transport and Environment. Results in contradiction with studies carried out by several players in the heavy goods vehicle sector.

Are liquefied natural gas (LNG) trucks as harmful to the environment as conventional trucks? These trucks emit 13.4% more greenhouse gases than a diesel model, underlines a new study unveiled this week by Transport and Environment, the NGO behind Dieselgate.

In detail, the study compares the pollutants emitted by two truck models, the Iveco S-Way LNG truck and the Stralis from the same manufacturer, which runs on diesel, over a period of 20 years.

These trucks would also reject more ultra-fine particles, says the spokesperson for transport and environment.

“What our report shows is that gas trucks emit much more air pollutants than what is announced by the manufacturers, explains Diane Strauss, spokesperson for Transport & Environment. And it is a particularly toxic engine. in the city. Particularly because the trucks stop and start again. There are a lot of emissions of these ultrafine particles which are very toxic to humans. Gas is not a solution for the climate. “

“The LNG truck is also worse in terms of carcinogenic particle emissions, in city and rural driving. In tests, it emitted 37 times more ultrafine particles (UFP) – which penetrate deep into the body and are linked to brain tumors – than diesel “, says the NGO Transport & Environment © T&E

Carriers qualify this assessment

Contrary to these assertions on the inglorious pollution balance of LNG trucks, the heavy goods vehicle sector has carried out several studies concluding that this motorization would prove to be less polluting, in particular on long motorway journeys.





For the national road transport federation, which advocates an energy mix, LNG nevertheless has many real advantages:

“The use of gas will have an impact on the nitrogen oxide reductions since it allows the nitrogen oxides to be reduced by half compared to a diesel vehicle of the same generation. There are a few points that must be made. remember, it is that gas has no smell, it has no smoke, it is half as noisy and these vehicles are eligible for the Crit’Air 1 sticker “, explains Erwan Celerier, delegate for technical affairs, environment and innovation at the national road transport federation

In 2019, faced with a first Transport and Environment study which questioned trucks running on natural gas, the French natural gas association for vehicles (AFGNV) highlighted nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. reduced by 66% compared to a diesel truck in real use. An even more favorable result on motorway journeys: with Nox emissions halved and between 8 and 20% less CO2 at the exhaust.

The NGO wants the end of support for GNV

Today, there are 6,500 LNG trucks in France, a figure that has multiplied by more than 2.5 since 2014.

Faced with this expansion, the NGO Transport and Environment asks the French government to end the incentive measures to buy LNG trucks and only support electric heavy goods vehicles on battery. “The organization calls for natural gas filling stations to be excluded from European fuel distribution infrastructure objectives,” the NGO also added in its press release.