Genshin Impact, all the new features of version 2.2: get ready

This Sunday at 2 p.m., MiHoYo broadcast a stream to announce the new features of version 2.2

At first glance, patch 2.2 will be a transition patch, after version 2.1 rather provided with content. New events, a new character, the return of Hu Tao … let’s see together everything that has been announced during this stream

Summary of announcements

Thomas, a new character

Thomas is officially announced as a character released on version 2.2 of the game. Pyro who will be able to use shields, he also has a passive that will help you with the peach

New banner: Hu Tao & Thomas

The new banner will celebrate the return of Hu Tao, a limited character who is very strong, as well as the arrival of Thomas

A new island available in Inazuma

Tsurimi Island will be a new island available in Inazuma. New secrets and treasures will await you there.

New weapons

New weapons, including one 5 star bow will be available in 2.2

New hangouts

2 new hangouts will be available, with Sayu and Thomas.

New monsters

New monsters will appear, and they will have the effect Corrosion, which causes you to lose health even if you have a shield on you.





New events

Labyrinth Warriors

The event will ask you to create 2 teams to enter the domain. You will be able to use Shikifudas to help you in different ways. This event will allow you to recover Xinyan, 4-star character Pyro, which will be purchasable with the currency of the event.

Shadow of the ancients

An event that will be divided into 3 parts, which will consist of finding a way to get rid of a Anomaly. You will first have to find out how to do it, recover the materials, and … test them!

Tuned to the World’s Sounds

An event where you can pick up a Floral Zither to make music … like in one of the previous events. You will have to play music with 7 different characters. Several difficulties will be unlocked as you go.

Dreams of Bloom

You are going to have to plant Dreamblooms and complete the vent, in order to be able to recover Primo-gems and one Sakuya’s Special Gardening Package, which will allow you to choose a flower stand. In particular, you can send your excess flowers to your friends, to help them.

Ley Line Overflow

The return of the event which will give you 2x more Energy Line rewards, 3 times per day.

A new kingdom layout

A new realm layout will be available in 2.2. You will also be able to find new chests in green color, which contain supplies for your Serenithéière. A floating platform will now be available among the craftable supplies.

More space in the inventory

You will now be able to have up to 1500 artifacts in your inventory (Currently 1000)

Official Razer x Genshin products

Want more Genshin in your life? A Genshin Impact mouse pad, mouse and gaming chair will be coming to Razer soon.