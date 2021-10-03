GET WHAT YOU DESERVE!

When is it that we win a match? Today in Lille? Chick!

Because the success that eludes the Marseille attack is enough! It’s especially annoying because behind the games, we hear bullshit. And they are tired, and they are rinsed by the demands of Sampaoli, and Harit is not good, Pau Lopez I tell you it’s a big mess.

The Spanish goalkeeper will have focused all eyes on him. Seems like Mandanda’s eternal leadership as the guardian was never to be questioned. I like him a lot, I have always respected him, but OM is not Kho Lanta (luckily I watch my corrector, he wrote me Khaoui Lanta…), no one has the immunity collar It would be known, moreover Rami looked for him everywhere in the Commandery without ever finding him.

Mandanda vs Lopez

I think Sampaoli played well with Mandanda. He took it out when he was fine. This gives Steve the opportunity to say to his rival team-mate: “well go ahead, buddy… show me what you can do, I’m watching you”. But no, he prefers to sulk like when you don’t have number 9 in U10… don’t mess around. What does it mean not to take part in the colleague’s warm-up, to turn your back on him? And to rush to the locker room when it would be good to come and greet an audience traumatized by the death of a young member of the OM family?

It is certain that this history of the guards now conceals a certain suspense. If Steve didn’t play the baby (ask Medé what that means, I’m sure he wrote a column on that expression), I think Sampaoli would start him this afternoon. Because Pau Lopez seems to have made his mark behind his new teammates, and because if I remember correctly, the Argentine coach spoke of alternation not of instituting a definitive reversal which would place the starting record holder in a reserve position. We will see.





Bielsa’s speech

It is not only because we are supporters of OM that we want to see the team win in Lille, it is because they have to get their money. It gives football, it creates movement, verticality, play, coordination despite the lack of center-forward profession. It is his generosity that we ask football to reward, and I necessarily think back to Bielsa’s speech just after OM-Lyon in 2015: “If you play like you played today by the end of the championship, you will get what you deserve, there is nothing that is going to put you at ease now, because you killed yourself in this game and didn’t get what you deserved, accept the injustice, let’s go. balance at the end… ”.

Fellow Olympian players, get what you deserve, reap the dividends now of your energy, courage, collective drive and creativity on the lawns of the two competitions in which you have had the opportunity to play. Express.

Milik’s winning comeback?

Perhaps it is time that Milik, whose return we are beginning to despair of, put everyone in agreement. This will only happen if his partners find him, which was hardly the case during the minutes spent against Galatasaray. But as I said in one of my last posts, and Sampaoli confirmed it in conf ‘, the presence of the Polish center forward will inevitably lead to a change in the behavior of the team, of certain circuits. Arek will mobilize the opposing central defense, he will serve as a pivot, and even if he does not have the possibility of scoring, he will at least have that of creating breaches for Payet or Ünder who are in great shape, even for Guendouzi and Gnaw if he plays.

Come on OM, it’s time!

Long live the great Roger Magnusson!

Thierry b audibert