Giroud, the huge rant of Estelle Denis

The non-convocation of Olivier Giroud for the next meeting of the Blues was not to the taste of Estelle Denis.

Olivier Giroud once again remained at the quay. As in the previous international window, the striker of theAC Milan was not called by Didier Deschamps to participate in the final phase of the League of Nations scheduled for the beginning of October. This strong choice on the part of the French coach obviously had a hard time passing through Estelle Denis, who defended the Savoyard.

” He left like a mess “

“I had a question… Frankly today, Olivier Giroud does not deserve a final selection from Didier Deschamps. He left like a mess. He could not even say goodbye to the public of the France team. He did not even have a bouquet at the Parc des Princes à la Bernard Lama ”, lamented the journalist and host on the airwaves of RMC Sport.





“Giroud deserves a little more consideration”

And add a layer: “Frankly, he brought a lot to the Blues. He has always been a soldier, the sure guy of Didier Deschamps. He’s treated like nothing. I know that the France team is not the Harlem Globetrotters but I think Giroud deserves a little more consideration ”. The lack of consideration of Didier Deschamps towards the second highest scorer in the history of the selection therefore continues to make people cringe.

