global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Merck will ask for the green light for an anti-Covid pill –

The American laboratory Merck plans to apply shortly to the United States for authorization to market a pill which, according to a clinical trial, halves the risks of hospitalization and death of patients with Covid-19.

If approved, this drug called molnupiravir would represent a major advance in the fight against the pandemic by making it possible to reduce the severe forms of the disease quite easily. The United States plans to purchase 1.7 million doses.

Currently available anti-Covid treatments such as monoclonal antibodies or Gilead’s remdesivir are administered intravenously.

– France: 12th Saturday of mobilization for anti-pass –

350 demonstrators in Rennes (west) in heavy rain, 800 in Pau (south-west) disrupting train traffic in the morning … Several thousand people demonstrated again on Saturday across France to protest against the health pass imposed by the government to counter the epidemic.

– Anti-vaccine mobilization in Romania –

Waving tricolor flags, several thousand people demonstrated in Bucharest on Saturday, at the call of the far right, against “compulsory vaccination”, while Romania recorded a new daily record of Covid-19 cases.

“Freedom” and “Stop forced vaccination” chanted the demonstrators, gathered in front of the seat of government, and surrounded by a large police force.

– California: vaccine soon mandatory for all students –

All California students eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine will need to be vaccinated if they wish to physically attend classes, whether they are schooled in the public or private system, the U.S. state governor announced.

This decision is unprecedented on such a scale in the United States, a country which passed the threshold of 700,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, a world record.





The vaccination requirement, which will ultimately affect more than six million students in California, will not come into effect until next year, depending on the age groups for which the US drug agency, the FDA, will have fully validated the vaccine.

– In Berlin, the temple of techno reopens its doors –

The Berghain, Berlin’s temple of night and techno, reopens its doors on Saturday after about 19 months of closure due to the pandemic.

An anti-Covid vaccine or proof of a recent recovery are needed to pass through the doors of this club, located in a former disused power station in the center of the German capital and famous for its long queues.

– Nicaragua: green light for emergency use of two Cuban vaccines –

Nicaragua, which faces a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, approved on Saturday the emergency use of the two antiviral vaccines developed by Cuba, Abdala and Soberana 02, the state-owned BioCubaFarma announced on Twitter.

– Guadeloupe: first phase of deconfinement –

Guadeloupe will begin its first phase of deconfinement on October 8 in view of a “decrease in the indicators of the epidemic for nearly 6 consecutive weeks”, announced the prefect of the French island in the West Indies.

– 700,000 dead in the United States –

More than 700,000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, the equivalent of the population of the capital Washington.

This somber course serves as a reminder that hundreds of Americans continue to die from the coronavirus every day, despite the vaccination campaign launched in December but which has since slowed down sharply.

– More than 4.77 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,780,108 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Friday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most affected country with 700,926 deaths, followed by Brazil (597,723), India (448,339), Mexico (277,505) and Russia (208,142).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.