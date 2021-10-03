global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Russia: new daily death record –

Russia recorded a new record of daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, in the midst of the fourth wave of the epidemic, increased tenfold by the Delta variant and a very laborious vaccination campaign.

In the last 24 hours, 890 deaths caused by the virus have been recorded, according to the government’s record. This week, the country had already broken its daily death record four times.

The total tally now officially stands at 209,918 dead, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe.

– New Zealand: strengthening of border restrictions –



New Zealand has announced a strengthening of restrictive border measures, as new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in areas of the archipelago so far spared.





“We are introducing the requirement for air passengers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand,” said Christ Hipkins, Minister for Combating Control. the Covid-19.

– Dubai Expo: 3 workers died from Covid –

Three workers died from Covid during construction of the Dubai World Expo site, bringing the total death toll including workplace accidents to six, a spokeswoman said on Sunday, on the third day of the event .

NGOs regularly criticize the conditions of foreign workers in the Gulf, especially in Dubai, which has built a pharaonic site for Expo-2020, a first in the Middle East.

– Almost 4.8 million dead –



The pandemic has killed at least 4,793,613 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources Sunday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most affected country with 700,935 deaths, followed by Brazil (597,723), India (448,817), Mexico (278,592) and Russia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.