Google creates God according to ex-executive on AI

Mo Gawdat, former chief commercial officer of Google X, says he’s scared of the dangers that advances in AI can pose.

American entrepreneur and writer Mo Gawdat. mogowdat.com

The technological singularity, namely the hypothesis that artificial intelligence will one day overtake that of the human being and take power over him, is well underway and will arrive soon, according to a former Google executive. In an interview with The Times, Mo Gawdat, former commercial director of the organization formerly known as Google X, which works on innovations related to robotics and artificial intelligence, expressed his fears for humanity. He believes that General Artificial Intelligence (GAI), the kind of all-powerful AI we see in sci-fi works like Skynet from the movie “The Terminator,” is inevitable. And once it gets there, humanity could find itself facing an apocalypse brought on by divine machines, reports the Futurism website.

Mo Gawdat says he got this revelation when working with engineers at Google X on developing mechanical arms capable of picking up a small ball. After a period of slow progress, the ex-executive says he saw one of the machines grab a ball and hold it as if it wanted to show the developers what it was capable of. “That’s when I realized how scary it really was,” said Mo Gawdat, who left the company in 2017. “It froze me completely,” recalls- he does. “The truth is, we are creating God,” he added.

The American entrepreneur and writer, author of the book The Formula for Happiness, agrees with others working in the tech industry, such as famous Tesla and Space X boss Elon Musk, on the dangers that could represent an uncontrolled artificial intelligence.

