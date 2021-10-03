Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) on pole ahead of Quartararo and Marquez

Yet slightly below all weekend, Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo ensured during Q2 of the Grand Prix of the Americas, seizing the first two places. And it was the Italian Ducati rider who won pole, his third in a row, on the Austin circuit, ahead of Frenchman Yahama and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda). For his part, Johann Zarco was placed sixth.

After the Grand Prix of Aragon and San Marino in September, Franscesco Bagnaia is therefore on his way to the treble. Second in the world championship standings with 48 points behind, the Italian completed the last qualifying session in 2’02”781, just ahead of Fabio Quartarato (2’03”129) and Marc Marquez (2’03 209), which completes the front row for the very first time this season. Respectively sixth in 2’03”379 and tenth in 2’03”720, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller, who had dominated the third session, can only hope for a miracle for the race, which will take place this Sunday, at 9:00 p.m. in France.

On paper, the Circuit of the Americas is rather favorable to the Ducatis, who can use their engine power in the long straight line of 1.2 km. However, Yamaha has more podiums (6 against 4). Rainy on Friday morning, the weather has gradually improved since then. The weather on Saturday was hot and overcast, it should stay that way on Sunday. The main difficulty during the 20 laps of the race, or 110.3 km, should be the ripples and bumps that dot the track and make turns 2, 3 and 10 particularly difficult to negotiate.

The classification of qualifications

1 – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati): 2’02”781

2 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): 2’03”129

3 – Marc Marquez (Honda): 2’03”209

4 – Jorge Martin (Ducati): 2’03”278

5 – Takaaki Nakagami (Honda): 2’03”292

6 – Johann Zarco (Ducati): 2’03”379

7 – Alex Rins (Suzuki): 2’03”453

8 – Joan Mir (Suzuki): 2’03”528

9 – Luca Marini (Ducati): 2’03”546

10 – Jack Miller (Ducati) 2’03”720

