Grayscale adds Solana and Uniswap to its investment fund!

Grayscale added Solana and Uniswap to the $ 495 million Digital Large Cap Fund in its last quarterly rebalance. These allocations mark the first time that the company has added Solana to an investment panel.

At the end of the day yesterday, Solana represented 3.24% of the Digital Large Cap Fund, and UNI 1.06%. Bitcoin dominates the fund, at 62%, and Ethereum is the second largest coin, at 26%. Cardano, Chainlink, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash make up the rest.

The fund bought Solana and Uniswap by selling some of the fund’s other assets. Grayscale has decreased its Bitcoin allocation by around 5% since the last rebalance. Other positions have been modified in small proportions. The fund’s ADA stake, introduced only in the last quarter, fell from 4.26% to 5.11%.





The rebalancing highlights how Solana has become a favorite in the crypto market. The Solana blockchain operates as a fast and inexpensive competitor to blockchains like Ethereum, and a rival to Cardano, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain.

Solana’s price has swelled along with its popularity. The coin started to rise this summer and peaked at $ 200 in mid-September before falling to its current price of $ 161.

Although it has fallen from its peak, Solana maintains a market cap of $ 48 billion, and the market capitalization of Solana-based NFTs (solanart.io) recently hit $ 1 billion.

The rebalancing also shows how the dominance of bitcoin has given way to altcoins. In April, bitcoin made up 79.8% of the fund, and the fund was only allocating 17% to Ethereum. Bitcoin’s dominance in terms of market capitalization has also fallen, from 69% in April to 42% today.

Grayscale’s most important product remains its Bitcoin trust. It manages $ 30 billion, far exceeding the $ 495 million held in its Large Cap Fund. Grayscale’s Ethereum product is its second largest product. This fund manages $ 9.9 billion. These funds are convenient ways for institutional investors to invest indirectly in bitcoin and to have the custody of the securities in a third party.