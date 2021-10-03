great support from Messi in the locker room is debated within the club

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

The XXL transfer window undertaken by PSG has claimed victims! Among them, Leandro Paredes. Spearheading the middle of Mauricio Pochettino last year, the Argentina international plays less this year while Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera have been on the screen since the start of the season. Added to this the arrival of Georginio Wijnaldum and the return of Marco Verratti and you get less playing time for the former Zenith Saint Petersburg player who also pays for his lack of mobility in the new animation put in place by Pochettino who aims for stronger ball protection and harassment of the wearer at all times. Nonetheless, he could benefit from some weight support in the locker room as the announcement The team.

Proximity to Messi, a big advantage?

Indeed, like Angel Di Maria, Paredes is the player closest to Lionel Messi. He had also asked to have his locker right next to the six-fold Golden Ball when La Pulga arrived in the capital. However, if this has an advantage, the sports daily specifies that this close relationship will not be enough for the moment to go up in the hierarchy established by Pochettino. At the moment T, only CAN, where Gueye will go to play it with Senegal, represents an opportunity for the Argentine who will have to be patient. Case to follow.



