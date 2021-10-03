Guardiola’s great regret after Paris

Manchester City challenge Liverpool this Saturday at Anfield for the shock of the 8th day of the Premier League. For Pep Guardiola, his team leaves with a handicap against the Reds.

Pep Guardiola displays his greatest regret

After two games without a win, and especially their defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City will try to regain success this Sunday. The Skyblues travel to the Liverpool field for the 8th day of the Premier League. Before going to Anfield, Pep Guardiola points to one of the big shortcomings of his team. Since the departure of Sergio Aguero, the English champion plays without a real center forward according to the Catalan technician. “We play that way, but we can’t always do it. We have to attack the spaces in the last third of the pitch with more people. We don’t have a surface attacker, who feels the goal. We don’t have this type of player, ”lamented the former Barça coach.

A big offensive for Mbappé?





Following the departure of Sergio Agüero to FC Barcelona, ​​Pep Guardiola tried in vain to recruit Harry kane this summer. Open to a departure from Tottenham, the center-forward of the Spurs was rejected by his management. In the last days of the transfer window, it is Cristiano Ronaldo who almost joined Manchester City. But CR7 was convinced by Sir Alex Ferguson to return to Old Trafford where he once again brings happiness to enemy United. For the coming summer, the English club will try to enlist Kylian Mbappé.

A surprising move to zero euros as Skyblues are used to huge expenses during mercatos. The 22-year-old striker will indeed be at the end of his contract. Nothing indicates so far that he will extend his lease with PSG. If Paris no longer seems to present a threat in this case, City will especially have to deal with competition from Real Madrid. Longtime contender of Bondynois, the Spanish club intends to recruit him for free next summer after seeing his various offers rejected by the Parisian board.

