Halo Infinite beta from October 1 to 3: starting tonight at 7 p.m., here’s the info! | Xbox one

As expected, 343 Industries is launching a new phase for the Halo Infinite beta today this weekend of October 1-3. The good news is, this one is available to all Insider Xbox members. So happy ?

Halo Infinite Beta with Big Team Battle and Fragmentation Map

As expected, it’s the arrival of Big Team Battle mode in Halo Infinite, with 12 vs 12 matches on the new Fragmentation map. Like last time, several phases of the game will be available for the Social Arena mode which starts today at 7 p.m.!

Big Team Battle October 1-4

Friday October 1st from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday 02 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Capture The Flag on Fragmentation

Saturday 02 October from 19:00 to 23:00 and Sunday 03 from 02:00 to 06:00 Capture The Flag on Fragmentation Total Control over Fragmentation

Sunday 03 October from 19:00 to 23:00 and Monday 26 from 02:00 to 06:00 Capture The Flag on Fragmentation Total Control over Fragmentation Slayer on Fragmentation

Monday 04 October at 7 p.m .: end of beta (phase 2)

How to become an Xbox Insider

This weekend’s Tech preview is open to all Xbox gamers, as long as they are part of the Xbox Insider program.





Simply register with the program by downloading the “Xbox Insider” app from the Microsoft Store and agreeing to the terms of use. From this hub, you will be able to pre-download your precious beta, but you will have to wait until October 1 to launch it.

Be careful though, because being part of the Xbox Insiders program paves the way for more frequent updates than usual with features that are not necessarily stable.

You can download the Xbox Insider app on an Xbox console or on a Windows 10 PC.

Xbox Insider from an Xbox console

Go to the Store from the Xbox interface

Search for “Xbox Insider”

Choose the “Xbox Insider Hub” application

Install the app

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub app and join the program by following the steps

Xbox Insider from a Windows 10 computer

Download the Xbox Insider app for Windows from this page

Install the app

Launch the application and join the program by following the steps

Halo Infinite will be available on December 8 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Multiplayer will be free while the campaign will be sold separately on the Microsoft Store and Steam for € 60. The full game will be included in Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release.