“He fought at the end of his strength to try to be present” at the October 6 trial, testifies his lawyer

“He fought at the end of his strength to try to be present and alive” at the trial of October 6, tells this Sunday on franceinfo Hervé Temime the lawyer of Bernard Tapie, who died of cancer. He defended the former businessman in the lawsuit between him and Crédit Lyonnais. The appeal judgment of this case was due on Wednesday, October 6, but with the disappearance of Bernard Tapie, the procedure is stopped and the public action considered to be extinguished. “He believed a great deal in deliberation, explains his lawyer. This release, which we have obtained after years of proceedings, has been an extraordinary relief and an indescribable joy for him. “

franceinfo: What do you know about the fight he led against the disease in recent weeks, before his last meeting with justice?

Hervé Temime: What I do know is that he fought at the end of his strength to try to be present and to be alive on the day of this trial, on the day of October 6. What I also know is that he believed a great deal in the deliberation that must be given. This release that we obtained after years of procedure was for him an extraordinary relief, an indescribable joy because until the end, whatever may say the day after tomorrow [le 6 octobre] whatever jurisdiction it is, I am deeply convinced that he was cheated in the Adidas case.

For my part, I have the feeling that when he was the object of these prosecutions of which he was exonerated, he had a tenfold feeling of injustice and it is a case which, for almost a quarter of a century, was that is, more than a quarter of a life, will have consumed it. He will have fought like a lion but it is an affair which will have really completely undermined him.

What type of customer was Bernard Tapie?





He was a completely extraordinary client, with whom the relationship had little to do with the one we have with other clients. We had a relationship of great trust. And it did not interfere at all with what was sort of my area of ​​competence, that is to say criminal defense itself. But on the other hand, he had absolute freedom. It’s really not someone to whom you could tell what to say in court or not, much less someone to whom you had to tell whether or not to communicate with the media.

He was totally in charge of media communication and I think that’s a role in which he excelled. He was a client with whom it was particularly pleasant to work because he gave you a royal peace when it did not concern him and on the other hand, it was not a question of telling him what to do when he considered that it concerned him. .

A personality who was going to visit the prosecutor to convince him of his innocence, was that also, Bernard Tapie?

Bernard Tapie was a guy so sure of his powers of conviction that he liked more than anything to go and convince his worst detractors. And then I’ll tell you something that will surprise you. Bernard Tapie, whose presentation is sometimes simplistic, because he was a man much more complex on a psychological level than one can imagine, was a great naive. And I think that going to see M. de Montgolfier in order to hope to convince him is quite like him. It is an impossible task, but there was a form of both great confidence in him and also great naivety in the way he functioned. But what I can tell you is that he was an even more endearing guy than anything I hear today, extraordinarily endearing.