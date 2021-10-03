Health Ministry accused of suppressing comments on third dose side effects – © Infos-Israel.News

🔳 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔳

Comments on the Department of Health’s report on the side effects of the third dose of the vaccine on the department’s official Facebook page are strictly moderate, and opponents of the vaccinations accuse the ministry of withholding information about complications from the vaccination. reminder ”. Hadashot 12 correspondent Inbar Toyser reports a “mass destruction of comments” containing reports of the negative effects of vaccination with a third dose of Pfizer.

The Ministry of Health information headquarters admits that some of the comments in the report on the side effects of the third vaccine are deleted, but insists that only comments containing swear words and misinformation, as well as links to pages containing disinformation about vaccines are censored. . “Comments expressing disappointment or disbelief, or reports of side effects, will not be removed. If we didn’t want public comment, we would close the report completely for comment, ”the official response read.

Side effects after the third dose of the vaccine were widely discussed on social media immediately after the start of the “booster” vaccination. Some people took the third vaccine worse than the first two, but others had the opposite effect – the third dose was easier than the second. Improvised polls have shown that the proportion of the two is about the same.

The Department of Health announced that there were fewer side effects after the third dose than after the second. However, as part of the “booster” vaccination, health insurance funds no longer conduct interviews with patients on their own initiative. Only the patient themselves can report side effects if they bother to find the corresponding page on the Ministry of Health website, and many criticize the ministry for the lack of focused efforts to reveal the truth about the disease. ground.