Health pass: the device for revoking a fraudulent QR code widely underused

Do you suspect someone else is using your QR Code without your knowledge to take advantage of the health pass? You can now request its deactivation, thanks to a special device put in place by the government on September 24. In one week, 522 requests were received and 183 QR Codes were effectively “revoked”, according to our information. The other requests were refused, for example because they were irrelevant or in the absence of supporting documents.

This number below 200 is very low, compared to the 36,000 fraudulent health passes (approximately) that Medicare says it has identified. Proof that the device is far from meeting the expected success for the moment.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Cédric O, sees two main reasons. First, he recognizes that the system suffers from a lack of popularity. In addition, “the large cohorts of fraudulent QR Code will come from health professionals who will ask for their deactivation,” he told Le Parisien. This happens when a nurse or doctor, for example, has provided a certificate of vaccination out of convenience or greed to people who do not wish to be “stung”. This second leg of the revocation device is not yet technically available, it will be “in the coming weeks”.

Concretely, for the moment, any private individual who wishes to have their QR Code deactivated must send it, accompanied by proof of identity, to the specially created e-mail address revocation-passe-sanitaire@sante.gouv.fr . Physical teams are responsible for examining them and Cédric O guarantees to be able to “step up” in terms of personnel, if the number of requests were to increase sharply.

If the file is complete, the government ensures that the QR Code is deactivated within 72 hours. In practice, a restaurateur, an SNCF agent or any person responsible for checking the health pass with his “TousAntiCovid Verified” application will see the word “fraudulent” displayed in red on his device.



“Moderately trusted by those who scan QR Codes”

Of course, the people concerned keep the possibility of going freely to the restaurant, to the cinema, or to take the train. In a few clicks, it is possible to generate a new vaccination certificate directly on attestation-vaccin.ameli.fr (or on sidep.gouv.fr for a test certificate). The QR Code which appears above can then be imported into TousAntiCovid. Cédric O encourages you to ask for your code to be deactivated “if there is the slightest doubt, especially since it is very easy to reset one”. Do not worry if the new document is in turn used fraudulently: the process can be reproduced endlessly.

Pierre, 29, wanted to have his QR Code deactivated because he has “moderate confidence in those who scan them”. After sending his file, he received an e-mail on September 26, telling him that he “had transmitted all the necessary information” and that the teams were taking care of “quickly integrating [son QR Code] in the revocation list ”. Five days later, however, he was still active. Informed of this personal case, Cédric O’s teams reported it to the revocation unit, which was able to carry out the maneuver.

In principle, this system has been validated by the National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms (CNIL). If someone fraudulently uses another person’s health pass, then they should be wary now. At any time, the “fraudulent” tag can now be displayed … Provided that the person in question has requested to have their QR Code deactivated, and therefore that they are aware of this use without their knowledge.