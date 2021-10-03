Hellblade 2: Any news on the title at the Game Awards?

Announced in December 2019, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has since been quite discreet, if not a video, presenting a few seconds of play, unveiled at E3. But according to Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat, the title could soon be talked about again.

It was during the DefiningDuke podcast that Jeff grubb, generally knowledgeable, indicated that it is quite likely we will hear about of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II at the Game Awards. The ceremony was recently dated by Geoff Keighley, and it will take place December 9 at the Microsoft Theater from Los Angeles. Therefore, but it will depend on the schedule, we will probably need to be awake in the night of 9 to 10 to follow the ceremony. Expected on Xbox Series and PC, the title could therefore make an appearance during the evening:





I think Hellblade 2 is also part of the plan, but we’ll see if that actually happens. They thought they would show what they had after E3 (…) but they said to themselves “no, that would be too much for you so we will keep it and do something later in the year”, probably during the Game Awards.

If he is not sure of anything, he still seems quite confident but takes the usual tweezers. He also mentioned the possible presence Obsidian’s new title, Avowed, but Jeff Grubb seems less confident about it. Answer (s) in a little over two months.

