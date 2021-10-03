here are all the new features of the next version of the Office suite

Under Windows and iMac, Cortana gets visual refresh on Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word. Moreover, the news about stock market media are added to Office Premium on Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Visio and Word (Windows) and Excel, PowerPoint and Word (iMac). Finally, Microsoft worked on theperformance improvement, for more stability and speed, in Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word.

Under iMac only, three additional novelties are to be noted. Graphics and images can now be saved as SVG (Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word). a Sketch style outline is also added in the Format tab (Format> Line> Sketch style) on Excel, PowerPoint and Word. Finally, the functionality ” Tell us “ is a text field to type words / phrases about what you want to do next and quickly access the content you are looking for in Excel, PowerPoint and Word.





To conclude, under Windows only four tools, improved or new, are offered. Design has been updated with new Eraser, Lasso, and Ruler tabs while accessing and modifying your tools is brought together for optimized use on Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. Also count on automatic recording on OneDrive, OneDrive for Business or SharePoint Online on Excel, PowerPoint and Word. The format OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 is now supported on Excel, PowerPoint and Word. Finally the tool Research allows you to quickly find anything you might be looking for, whether it is a text, an image or even a command for example, in Excel, Note, Outlook, PowerPoint and Word.