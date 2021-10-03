“His faults were undoubtedly commensurate with his qualities”, testifies the former prosecutor Éric de Montgolfier

Bernard Tapie died Sunday at the age of 78. Eric de Montgolfier was prosecutor of Valenciennes at the time of the VA-OM case which saw Bernard Tapie finally be sentenced in 1995 to eight months in prison for “complicity in corruption”, he spent 165 days in detention.

“His faults were undoubtedly commensurate with his qualities”, testifies Sunday, October 3 on franceinfo Éric de Montgolfier, former prosecutor of Valenciennes, in post at the time of the VA-OM case, after the death of the former businessman. In 1993, while Bernard Tapie was president of OM, a match between Valenciennes and Marseille was rigged to let the Marseillais win.

Bernard Tapie was finally sentenced in 1998 to eight months in prison for “complicity in corruption”. “We are used in our country, when someone has died, to forget a part of the reality of his life, asserts the former prosecutor. Just because he’s dead doesn’t mean you have to forget what happened. “

What marked him with Bernard Tapie is “this ability to want to convince”, when in 1993, the businessman visited the prosecutor in his office to convince him to drop the charges. “Is it a personality trait to want to get involved in everything?”, wonders Éric de Montgolfier. “He was the president of OM and he doubtless thought that this was sufficient justification to put the foot in the judicial dish. Or he was the project manager of this corruption, quite simply”, continues the former prosecutor.





The former prosecutor of Valenciennes even speaks of a feeling of waste, which he had expressed during his indictment in the VA-OM case. He speaks today of a man “with so many qualities, possibilities of metamorphosis in a way, with always a certain brilliance”. “He still had a special sense of reality, complete Éric de Montgolfier. The real thing was what he had decided, what he saw, what he wanted us to see more often. “