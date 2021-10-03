his rant at Jean-Luc Mélenchon (VIDEO)

Laurent Ruquier never hid it, he has a certain consideration for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. It is not for nothing that the television host revealed having voted for the president of rebellious France in the first round of the last presidential election.

But on Saturday evening October 2 in “We are live”, Laurent Ruquier went there with his rant against the presidential candidate of 2022, who was one of his evening guests. While the polls place Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen and now Eric Zemmour in the top three, the candidates from the left are clearly struggling. What despair Laurent Ruquier who does not see why they do not proceed to a coalition. “If you want the good of people so badly, why the hell can’t you get 4 or 5 around a table and have a common agenda? It may be necessary to let go of the ballast in your program and the others too, but if we want the good of people, we each put their 4 egos under a handkerchief. And wanting the good of people is to get along between 4 or 5 intelligent people. It’s not everyone to stay in his corner otherwise you will never make me believe that you want the good of people“, indignant the host of” Big Heads “.





Continuing his demonstration, the one who co-hosts the show alongside Léa Salamé drew the figures from the last poll of voting intentions for the next presidential election: “I made the accounts: Jadot: 9, Mélenchon: 9, Rousseau: 1.5, Hidalgo: 5.5, Montebourg: 1.5. You make 26%, there you will be in the second round, you or someone else. It’s not shameful to line up behind another. But god damn it if you really want people to have better lives. I don’t speak for myself, I have a good life. Each party must stop wanting to think only of its party. If you really think of people, then you have to be expected with all the others, this is the cry that I wanted to push you tonight“, he blurted out. Cry from the heart or rant, whatever the case, the message got through!

