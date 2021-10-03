his rare confidences on his former relationship with David Bowie

In an interview with 50 ‘inside, Amanda Lear confided as rarely on her former relationship with singer David Bowie.

She is back on the front of the stage after several months of absence. Singer, host and actress by trade, Amanda Lear is playing in the play called What Happened to Bette Davis and Joan Crawford?, From Sunday October 3, 2021. An opportunity for her to continue promotion interviews. If most of her titles were able to mark the world of music, at the start, nothing predestined the star to become a singer. But it was his meeting with singer David Bowie that changed his life.

“He gave me self-confidence. I was skinny, I had a device to straighten my teeth, I didn’t dare laugh. I thought I was ugly,” said Amanda Lear on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in an interview with 50 ‘inside, before adding: “He gave me confidence in myself”. David Bowie’s temperament allowed her to gain self-confidence, to finally allow her to embark on the world of music. “He was charming, extraordinary and creative,” she revealed.





Amanda Lear and David Bowie had a brief love affair. However, initially, the singer was not his type of man. “He was not my type at all,” she revealed. Confidences that recall his interview at the iTélé microphone in 2016. “I was lucky to know him where he was fairly balanced. We saw each other every day, we talked about music, but also about painting, science … He was different from the others, he stood out from the crowd. He had so much (…)

