how Dante shaped the imagination of the West

There is an unusual connection between the name of the electronic music group Nine Circles, the film Behemoth, by Chinese director Zhao Liang (2015), and the terrifying world of video games Resident Evil: Revelations. An underground convergence, which dates back to a poem from the 14the century: The Divine Comedy, to which Dante Alighieri (1265-1321) devoted the last two decades of his life. All three draw their references from this work which exhibits, in three hymns that are Hell, Purgatory and Paradise, a crossing of the beyond whose colossal influence is documented by the astonishing project Dante Today.





Since 2006, this site maintained by American specialists archives all the references to Dante in contemporary popular culture. Ghana, Chile, Iraq, Vietnam, Iceland: the mentions, which number in the thousands, draw a planetary cartography of the aura of the Florentine poet. As if, seven centuries after his death, on September 14, 1321, any representation of the afterlife inevitably remained magnetized by the power of evocation of its 14 233 hendecasyllables.

Of immense ambition, this work, which synthesizes all of European culture – ancient and Christian – through Dante’s journey in the three worlds beyond, quickly met with success. “It is extraordinary to see the immediate popularity of The Divine Comedy : from the death of Dante and up to the famous illustrations by Sandro Botticelli, from 1480, there are several hundred manuscripts, sometimes illuminated, referring to the work ”, notes Antonella Braida, lecturer in English studies at the University of Lorraine, who is in fact leading an international conference entitled “The globalization of Dante”, at the beginning of October, in Nancy.

If Sandro Botticelli or Gustave Doré, in the XIXe century, have produced some of the most famous illustrations of the work, we can no longer count the artists who were inspired by Dante and his Comedy – which did not take the epithet “divine” until 1555. Among the most famous, the English romantic William Blake, the sculptor Auguste Rodin, Gérard Garouste and Salvador Dali. “This work has an extraordinary capacity to arouse image and representation, which is explained in particular by the fact that Dante is one of the first to create landscape in Western literature”, emphasizes Philippe Guérin.

This professor emeritus of language, literature and culture of the Italian Middle Ages at the University of La Sorbonne-Nouvelle also coordinates the Dante project, from yesterday to today in France, which constitutes the first global research on French reception. of the poet.

