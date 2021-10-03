huge turnaround for Kombouaré?

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the complete list of the Canaries

We should not titillate Antoine Kombouaré on Friday at La Jonelière. Mounted on springs, the coach of FC Nantes did not appreciate the criticism at all on his passage to 4-3-3 which failed miserably in Reims on Sunday (1-3).

“It is not the system that gives a result but the animation. We equalized in this system, he breathed. I later changed to a 4-2-3-1 and we took two more goals. Stop. I don’t answer that kind of question. Against Reims, we were a little complacent. All the people who think it’s the system’s fault don’t know anything about football. “

Question animation, precisely, FC Nantes started with three purely offensive elements in the Marne, against four usually. The idea was to strengthen the midfield after a week to three matches. Except that L’Équipe let it be known that FC Nantes should return to a more usual pattern this afternoon against ESTAC (3 p.m.) while only one Canary is unavailable, Fabio.

The group convened for #FCNESTAC 📃

