Human beings could live up to 130 years

Live forever without selling your soul to Mephistopheles, a.k.a Doctor Faust, it is possible according to a study, at least, the human being could it reach the 130 years hands down, even more! What is certain is that humanity will see the number of super-centenarians grow during this century.

Humans can probably live up to 130 years or even beyond, although such a possibility remains remote, according to a study on the subject published last Wednesday. The maximum duration human longevity remains a subject of debate, with recent studies setting it up to 150 years, and others excluding the same principle from a limit. The study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, brings its stone with the analysis of new data on super-centenarians – those aged 110 and over – and those arriving just before, over 105 years old.

If the risk of dying normally increases with age, the researchers’ analysis concludes that it then reaches a plateau in very old age, with a probability of 50%. ” Beyond 110 years, we can compare the probability of living an additional year to that of throwing a coin in the air., explains Anthony Davison, professor of statistics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, who signed the study. If the coin falls face down, then you will have one more birthday, and if not, you will die within the year. “.

On the basis of the available data, it thus seems probable that Man can reach 130 years of age, but by extrapolating this ” would imply that there is no limit to the human longevity“, According to the study. These conclusions are consistent with similar statistical analyzes on data concerning very old people. But the study ” strengthens and clarifies them According to Davison thanks to new data.

The number of super-centenarians will grow

His team investigated new information in the Database Longevity International (IDL), which covers more than 1,100 super-centenarians from 13 countries. She also used those from Italy, affecting all people who were at least 105 years old between January 2009 and December 2015. Mr. Davis defended the method of his study, which works by extrapolating existing data, and not on medical criteria.





” Any study of extreme old age, whether statistical or medical, involves extrapolation, he said. We were able to show that if there is a limit under 130 years, we should have found by using the available data “. But, even if there is no limit, the chances of reaching or exceeding 130 are remote.

According to calculations, the chances of a 110-year-old human reaching 130 are ” about one in a million … not impossible but very unlikely ”, According to Mr. Davison. He believes that mankind will witness such a feat in this century, as the growing number of super centenarians increasing the probability that one of them will turn 130 years old.

” But in the absence of major medical and social advances, reaching an age well beyond, is unlikely to ever be observed “, according to him. To date, the most old person registered remains the French Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122. A figure disputed by some, then confirmed by many experts in 2019.

The contenders for the throne still have a long way to go. The oldest living person, and age verified, is 118-year-old Japanese woman, Kane Tanaka.

— Discover Fil de Science! Every Friday, from 6.30 p.m., follow the summary of the scientific news of the week, deciphered for you by the journalists of Futura. —