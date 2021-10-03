“I deserved the gold medal”, opponent of Tony Yoka in Rio, Joe Joyce claims the Olympic title after the publication of the McLaren report

The McLaren report calls into question the results of French boxers at the Rio Games in 2016, including the Olympic title of Tony Yoka.

After publication Thursday, September 30 of the first elements of the investigation by Canadian Richard McLaren on corruption in the world of Olympic boxing, French boxing is still in turmoil. This report points to cinq of the six French boxing medals won at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, including the titles of Tony Yoka and Estelle Mossely. This independent investigation revealed that these fights were among “suspect fights” of manipulation of the referees, without however directly calling into question the Frenchman’s title.

Friday, October 1, Tony Yoka’s opponent in the Olympic final (+91 kg), Briton Joe Joyce, spoke on his Instagram account after reading the report. After confessing his sadness to see corruption in “the sport he loves”, the silver medalist in Rio pulled out the boxing gloves, claiming the gold medal. “I firmly believe that I was the winner of the fight against Tony Yoka and that I deserved the gold medal”, he supports.

“This corruption affected the outcome of my gold medal fight against Tony Yoka” Joe Joyce, Rio silver medalist on Instagram



“I went through the McLaren report and read that there was corruption within the AIBA (International Amateur Boxing Association) and that this corruption affected the outcome of my fight for the medal. gold against Tony Yoka “, continues the Briton. “If corruption has taken place, and it appears to be, I trust the AIBA and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to guarantee the integrity of the sport and to award me the gold medal”, insists the boxer.

Another fight has just started, this time outside the rings. Because Joe Joyce does not plan to stop at his Instagram post. “I will review the report in detail with my legal team and await the decision of the AIBA and the IOC. Corruption should never be allowed to be successful “, he concludes.