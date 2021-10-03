In China, investigation against the former Minister of Justice, suspected of corruption

Fu Zhenghua, former Chinese justice minister, is under investigation, accused of corruption.

The former Chinese justice minister is under investigation, the national anti-corruption commission said on Saturday.

Countless Communist officials and bosses have already fallen since President Xi Jinping launched a “clean hands” operation in 2013, targeting the military, businesses and politicians.

Fu Zhenghua, who has held key positions in Beijing, including minister of justice and head of the Public Security Bureau, is under investigation for “serious violations of discipline and the law,” a euphemism that usually designates cases of corruption, but also breaches of the rules of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Formerly a Beijing police chief, Mr. Fu currently serves as the deputy director of the social and legal affairs committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).





Over a million ruling party cadres punished by anti-corruption campaign

The investigation into the ex-minister comes just days after Sun Lijun, the former vice-minister in charge of public security, especially in Hong Kong during the huge pro-democracy protests of 2019, was kicked out of the party. for corruption.

He was accused of having had a personal hiding place for confidential documents, of having evaded his obligations in the fight against Covid-19 and of having paid in exchange for sex.

The anti-corruption and “disciplinary” campaign launched by Xi Jinping has punished more than a million ruling party cadres.

The operation is sometimes accused of serving the Chinese president to eliminate opponents who oppose his political line.

In September, the former boss of the Chinese group Kweichow Moutai, the world’s number one spirits company in terms of valuation, was sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting 15 million euros in bribes.