In Kabul, the Taliban organize a victory rally

Nearly 1,000 people took part on Sunday in the suburbs of Kabul in a first victory rally organized in the capital by the Taliban, anxious to establish their military but also now civilian authority, seven weeks after taking the reins of the country.

The rally was held in Kohdaman commune, on the edge of the Afghan capital from which the Taliban had been kept at bay during two decades of US military intervention. Under tarpaulins erected in the middle of an empty lot, about 1000 people, only men or boys, took their places, on rows of chairs or on the ground.

Outside, dozens of heavily armed guards surrounded the rally, as Taliban fighters arrived in pickups. “America defeated. Impossible. Impossible. But possible!», Trumpeted one of the songs broadcast to welcome them in a rare musical event, theoretically prohibited by the Islamist movement.

The rally then began solemnly with a procession of men in combat gear, all armed, displaying the white Taliban flag with the Muslim profession of faith inscribed in black, and for some, rocket launcher on their shoulders. The participants in the rally, civilians dressed in traditional Taliban clothes or at least a headdress, were mostly unarmed. They started on the arrival of the organizers, a traditional “takbir“, The religious formula”God is great(God is the greatest) repeated several times. Some also launched pro-Taliban slogans.

Women’s protest

Seven weeks after the lightning seizure of power by the Islamist fighters, “Islamic Emirate», The new regime decreed by the Taliban, seeks to establish its legitimacy with the population, as with the rest of the nations. Thousands of Afghans, including a large part of the opposition fearing the abuses of the Islamist movement, have already fled the country. In the country, civil opposition to the Taliban has become de facto impossible. All demonstrations have been banned by the new power since September 8 and violators threatened with “severe legal actions“. In early September, armed Taliban had dispersed protests in several cities, including Kabul, Faizabad and Herat where two people were killed.

In Kabul, the few demonstrations bringing together a handful of women demanding the right to education were violently dispersed by armed militias. Conversely, the Taliban invited in early September 300 women, appearing fully veiled, to publicly demonstrate their support for the new regime at a conference organized at Kabul University.

The Taliban formed a government at the beginning of August, headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a former close associate of the founder of the movement, Mullah Omar, who died in 2013. All the members of this cabinet are Taliban and almost all belong to the Pashtun ethnic group. This new government is now faced with the challenge of civilian management in a country that is completely paralyzed economically and threatened by a serious humanitarian crisis.

No country has yet recognized the new regime put in place in Afghanistan, although Pakistan, China and Qatar have shown some signs of openness. US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to travel to Pakistan on Thursday and Friday for a series of talks with Pakistani government officials.

The number two in American diplomacy intends to discuss with Pakistani officials the means to put pressure on the new Taliban regime, both for the respect of fundamental rights and for a hypothetical composition more “inclusiveFrom the government, she said at a press conference.

