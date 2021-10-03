In Mali, a peacekeeper killed and four others seriously injured by an explosive device

A blue helmet of the Minusma, in Timbuktu (Mali), in April 2015. SEBASTIEN RIEUSSEC / AFP

A peacekeeper from Minusma, the United Nations mission in Mali, was killed and four others seriously injured ” after [leur] convoy struck an improvised explosive device in Tessalit “, in the northeast of the country, near the Algerian border, Saturday October 2.

“This incident is a sad reminder of the permanent danger hanging over our peacekeepers and of the sacrifices made for peace in Mali. “, underlined the head of Minusma, El-Ghassim Wane, in a UN press release. “ Today’s cowardly attack only strengthens Minusma’s determination to support Mali and its people in their quest for peace and stability “, he assured.





UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed “ its deep condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to the Egyptian government and people “, which suggests that the victim was Egyptian. Antonio Gutteres also claimed “ United Nations solidarity with the people and government of Mali “.

Attacks which “may constitute war crimes”

“The Secretary General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort to identify the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice quickly. “, according to a press release issued by its spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.

In April, four Chadian Minusma peacekeepers were killed in a jihadist attack on their camp in Aguelhok, also in northeastern Mali. In February, around 20 others were wounded in the center of the country during an attack on their base.

Minusma, deployed in Mali since 2013, is currently the United Nations peacekeeping mission that has suffered the most deaths in the world, with 145 killed in hostile acts recorded as of August 31, according to UN statistics. .