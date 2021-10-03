In Paris, Balenciaga reality show on the red carpet

When you take the red carpet to attend the Balenciaga parade at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Saturday night in Paris, you don’t know that you are becoming a reality TV character.

Author in the past of apocalyptic and anxiety-provoking parades in a tunnel or a black box, Demna Gvasalia, Georgian artistic director of Balenciaga, has this time invited to the theater.

On a screen installed on stage, guests are observed arriving, some posing for the photographers. We wonder where the parade will be.

A woman in a black evening dress with a crinoline arrives in turn without most of the people in the room, chatting with their neighbors, paying attention.

"Look 1", can we read in a corner of the screen.





The show then becomes a guessing game: look or not look. Isabelle Huppert in a long black dress is, while Anna Wintour in a floral dress with pronounced shoulders or Naomi Campbell in an oversized architectural gray jacket – flagship figures of Balenciaga- are not.

In front of the cameras, the models assume deceptively awkward attitudes to look like spectators. Some take pictures of themselves. Everyone enters the auditorium and takes their place.

As is always the case in Balenciaga fashion shows, the cast is diverse with older models and of all body types. A pregnant model wears a short, tight-fitting sequin dress.

Among the guests who merge with the models, a very small woman, another walking with prostheses.

Several outfits, masculine and feminine, allude to the total black hood-included look worn by Kim Kardashian at the MET party in New York in September.

The parade is followed by a satirical cartoon about The Simpsons in Paris at the Balenciaga parade in which Anna Wintour, the dreaded fashion pope, sheds a tear in a bottle that becomes an “N9” before the curtain falls.