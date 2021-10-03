In Siberia, a giant copper mine to fuel the energy transition

Deep in Siberia, in the wild taiga of Transbaikalia, the Soviet expedition led by geologist Elizaveta Bourova was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when, in 1949, it came across a gigantic copper deposit. .

More than 70 years later, major logistical challenges have been overcome and a mining complex is emerging, between Lake Baikal and the Pacific Ocean, in the midst of the copper boom, a key metal for the energy transition.

“This is an event for the Far East and the entire Russian and world mining industry,” said Valéri Kazikaïev, 66, chairman of the board of directors of the company Udokan Copper, which is developing the site in the massif of the Oudokan.

Mr. Kazikayev makes the long trip from Moscow to the mine twice a month. This time, he invited an AFP team to accompany him.

At the end of September, the autumn taiga, red and yellow, extends as far as the eye can see. But at an altitude of 2,000 meters, where the site is located, it snows heavily.

“The Soviet Union was unable to develop this deposit,” explains Valéri Kazikaïev in front of the plant, whose construction began in 2019 and is due to be completed in 2022.

– Extreme conditions –

“Due to difficult natural conditions, building here is very expensive. It’s a seismic zone, there is a lot of permafrost, it is down to -60 ° C in winter. There was no technology.” adapted, explains Mr. Kazikaïev.

In the quarries, the work of harvesting the ore containing copper has already begun by blasting permafrost, this ground frozen all year round.

Closing more than 26 million tonnes of copper, Udokan Copper is presented as the largest untapped deposit in Russia, and the third in the world.

To develop the project, the group, which is part of the USM holding company of billionaire Alicher Ousmanov, raised nearly $ 3 billion from Russian banks, also taking advantage of preferential conditions granted to develop the Far East.





The icing on the cake: copper, renamed “new black gold”, reached historic prices in 2021.

“In the next fifteen years, the demand for copper will grow by 30%,” as the “green economy” grows, predicts Yulia Bouchkina, analyst at Fitch in Moscow.

“Copper plays a key role in renewable energies and green technologies because of its thermal and electrical conductivity properties,” she adds, citing the growing production of electric vehicles, which consume a lot of copper.

In the line of sight, the very demanding Asian market, in particular China, South Korea and Japan.

For this, Udokan Copper intends to use its proximity to the Baikal-Amour Magistral Railway (BAM), located 30 km from the site and built on this route in the early 1980s with the hope, long disappointed, of the development of deposits of the region.

– Ice desert –

The BAM, a grandiose project and financial abyss in the days of the USSR, crosses Siberia for more than 4,000 km to the Pacific.

After extensive work on the line, Udokan Copper hopes to soon send its cathodes and copper condensates by train to the Chinese border and to Russian ports on the Sea of ​​Japan.

“We are 2,000 kilometers closer to Tokyo than to Moscow,” Kazikayev notes.

But logistical difficulties are increasing in this icy desert.

A power station was built to supply the energy necessary for the works and then for the factory.

A road was also built to connect the tiny aerodrome of Novaïa Chara to the deposit. A project is under study to expand this airport.

In this sparsely populated area, where a few hundred members of the indigenous Evenk reindeer herder still live, it was necessary to bring in 4,000 workers from Siberia and the former Soviet republics for construction.

On the site, Alexeï Iachtchouk, 44, deputy general manager and chief operating officer, walks in the snow and fog, explaining that he is used to working in the midst of storms and heavy snowfall.

“The main challenge is to keep the roads in good condition. Graders and bulldozers are constantly working,” he says laconically, adding that the work only stops in 50 meters visibility and below -35 ° C degrees .