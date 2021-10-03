In the grip of a huge sex scandal, the American Women’s League suspends its … / Other leagues / United States / SOFOOT.com

Football also deserves its Me Too.

On Friday, an investigation by The Athletic had the effect of an earthquake in the United States. NWSL (National Women Soccer League) players Sinead Farrelly and Meleana Shim accused their former coach Paul Riley in chilling details of forced sex. The consequences were quick to fall: the coach stationed at North Carolina Courage was sacked, and the games scheduled for this weekend will not be played.

Figureheads of American women’s football, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe reacted. “The league has been informed on multiple occasions and each time refused to investigate” , affirms the first, when the second leaves the sulphate: “To all those who are in the exercise of power and who let it go, who heard and rejected, who allowed this monster to change teams without any repercussions, fuck yourself, you are all monsters and you can all resign immediately. ” She was heard. According to The Athletic, Lisa Baird (the boss of the league) and Lisa Levine (the general counsel) were ousted by the board of directors this Saturday.





By not reacting, the two Lisa forced their destiny.

EG