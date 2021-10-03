India accuses China of stepping up military presence along its border

A few days earlier, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry had accused Indian soldiers of illegally crossing the border into Chinese territory.

Tensions on the Indo-Chinese border. The head of the Indian army, General Naravane, said on Saturday (October 2) that China had sent a “considerable number” soldiers on the disputed part of their Himalayan border. This led New Delhi to deploy an equivalent number of men.

A few days earlier, the spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry had accused the Indian soldiers of crossing the border illegally into Chinese territory, an accusation which, according to New Delhi, is not “not based on facts”.





Tensions have been high between the two nuclear powers since a bloody clash in June 2020, on the border of Tibet and the Indian region of Ladakh. After this deadly clash, the Indian and Chinese armies dispatched thousands of reinforcements along this disputed border in the Himalayas. India and China have been in talks since this clash and, according to General Naravane, a new meeting is due to be held next week.