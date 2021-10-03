Indian military says China has stepped up military presence along disputed border

The head of the Indian army claimed that China sent a “considerable number»Soldiers on the disputed part of their Himalayan border, leading New Delhi to deploy an equivalent number of men.

Tensions have been high between the two nuclear powers since a bloody clash in June 2020, on the border of Tibet and the Indian region of Ladakh. After this deadly clash, the Indian and Chinese armies dispatched thousands of reinforcements along this disputed border in the Himalayas.

Read alsoIndia is looking towards French nuclear submarines

General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh on Saturday that the presence of Chinese soldiers along the 3,500-kilometer border had increased in “considerable number“And that it was a”cause for concern“.

General Naravane said that in response the Indian army was strengthening its presence along the border. “We have also introduced advanced weapons. We are strong, well prepared to face any eventuality“, He declared according to remarks reported by the newspaper Times of India.





To see also – Chinese state television broadcasts footage of its deadly clash with India

New meeting next week

India and China have been in talks since the clash last year and, according to General Naravane, a new meeting is due next week.

His remarks come days after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying accused Indian soldiers of illegally crossing the border into Chinese territory, an accusation that New Delhi says is “not based on facts“. Last week Indian media reported, citing anonymous sources, that nearly 100 Chinese soldiers had crossed the border into Uttarakhand state for several hours in late August.

Read alsoChina: investigation against the former Minister of Justice, suspected of corruption

The bloody shock of the past year, which left 20 people dead on the Indian side according to New Delhi and four Chinese side according to Beijing, was the most serious between the two Asian giants since the 1962 blitzkrieg that saw China fall. easily take over India.