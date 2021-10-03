Iris Mittenaere pregnant? The former Miss France puts things right

This Saturday, October 2, Iris Mittenaere took over her Instagram account to respond to her subscribers who think she is pregnant. Miss Universe 2016 has set things straight.

Iris Mittenaere wanted to dot the i. In a relationship with Diego El Glaoui for several months, the former Miss France and Miss Universe wanted to twist the rumors. For several weeks in fact, some Internet users seem to be convinced that the young woman is pregnant.. Pained by these remarks, she therefore spoke on her Instagram account this Saturday, October 2. “3 times a year, I am told that I am pregnant … This summer, many people believed it. I even had the right to” Congratulations “in some places I went … I’m not sure how to take it “, wrote Iris Mittenaere. And this is not the first time that she has responded to rumors of a possible pregnancy. Last September, when an Internet user asked her if she had a round stomach, she had ended the debate.

“No, I just didn’t put it in. My stomach is often swollen, and it swells me to put it in.”, wrote then the former beauty queen, who confided to suffer from a problem of digestion: “Half of my girlfriends have this problem … For my part, when I don’t eat gluten at all all day, I’m less bloated … I take probiotics, but nothing miraculous. My solution is to eat healthy (but you know me, I can’t do it too much). (…) I think you have to relax your belly that swells … we are not bad in this case “. But if such rumors persist, it is because Iris Mittenaere has never hidden her desire to become a mother. “Becoming a mother is my priority. I will not hesitate to put my career on hold to make babies. Three would be good”, she assured Télé 7 jours.

Iris Mittenaere: “I want to get married”

So if the baby is not for now, what about the marriage? In love with Diego El Glaoui for many months, Iris Mittenaere would like to step up a gear. “I want to get married but it’s not me who decides. We’re a bit old-fashioned”, she joked in the columns of TV Magazine. And if everything would depend on his companion, Miss Universe 2016 estimated that their union could only work. “We have the same vision of things even though we come from very different backgrounds. Diego is Moroccan and grew up in Paris. Me, I come from the North and I was raised in the countryside … we are very complementary”, she added, more in love than ever with the one who capsized her heart. For the moment therefore, Iris Mittenaere and Diego El Glaoui are sufficient to two, and it is very well like that!

