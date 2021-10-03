“It’s more of a hassle than anything else”

On the set of Quotidien, Franck Gastambide returned to his “galley”. This Thursday, September 30, on the set of Yann Barthès, the actor of Cop de Belleville revealed to have been diagnosed with HPI, or High Intellectual Potential. If this diagnosis should delight him, because he is considered “smarter”, as the presenter of Quotidien, Franck Gastambide, pointed out, is not convinced. “It just means that I’m a little hypersensitive … and it’s a hassle more than anything else”, he explained, as reported by Télé-Loisirs.

Because the actor had to wait years before realizing that his way of reacting was due to his HPI: “I waited 40 years to understand that I had that”, he lamented. And the diagnosis might as well never have been made. Since it was after his stint on the show Rendez-vous en terre inconnue, in 2019, that Franck Gastambide was questioned by Internet users: “People have sent me messages to tell me: ‘you know, the reactions that you have had at times are typical of HPI, ”he recalled. “So I got diagnosed and I realized I had this,” he explained.





Finally, the actor was almost relieved to finally be able to put a word on his “hypersensitive” character as he describes it. Télé-Loisirs recounted the reaction of the 40-year-old: “It gave me lots of answers about the excess of sensitivity that I can have and lots of things that are sometimes difficult (…)

