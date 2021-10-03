Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake a little too much… phoned

The American version of the remarkable Danish film, this stifling camera in an emergency call center is likely to disappoint fans of the original for lack of relevance and novelty. The others will discover a devilishly effective scenario that is self-sufficient.

At an emergency call center in Los Angeles, Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal), a private field police inspector after a misconduct initially ignored, answers a distress call from an abducted woman by his companion. From phone calls to phone calls, Joe will try to locate the victim and come to his aid, without leaving the centre’s offices …

If this reminds you of anything, it’s okay. The Guilty, by American director Antoine Fuqua, is the remake of … The Guilty, Danish film by Gustav Möller, released only three years ago. Cleverly behind closed doors, the original impressed with its straight-line staging, its devious scenario, and the discreet power of the game of its main performer, Jakob Cedergren, tirelessly scrutinized for eighty-five minutes by a camera alternately empathetic and accusatory. Was it really necessary to remake it? A priori no, unless Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (esteemed creator of the series True Detective) had brought something new and relevant to the case, which is not really the case.



