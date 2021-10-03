Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Arielle Dombasle… Who are the guests of this Saturday, October 2?

As every Saturday, Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier will receive, this October 2, a dozen guests on the set ofWe are live in the second part of the evening on France 2. Here is the list.
This Saturday, October 2 from 11:20 p.m., viewers will have an appointment with the duo formed by Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier since the start of the school year, in a new numberWe are live. Several guests will be invited to the stage, like Jean-Luc Mélenchon, member of the 4th district of Bouches-du-Rhône and president of the group La France rebellious to the National Assembly. He is also a candidate for the 2022 presidential election, and is currently credited with 9% of the voting intentions in the first round of the ballot, according to an Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll for franceinfo and Le Parisien-Today in France, published Friday, October 1. He will therefore answer questions from Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier in the show’s face-to-face.
Theater in the spotlight
In addition to politics, the theater will be honored this Saturday. Amanda lear and Michel Fau will be present to present their piece What happened to Bette Davis and Joan Crawford?, currently performed at the Porte-Saint-Martin theater in Paris. The two actors play there respectively the roles of Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, two Hollywood actresses who will have lived an eventful relationship on the set of the film. What happened to Baby Jane ?, directed by Robert Aldrich. Still on the boards, Judith Magre will come to talk about his play German life, at the Poche-Montparnasse theater in Paris. She plays the role of Brunhilde Pomsel, one of the personal secretaries of Joseph Goebbels, one of the most influential leaders of the Nazi regime in Germany. Clear change of scenery with the comedian Mr. Fraize, who will come to present his crazy show Madame Fraize on the set ofWe’re live. The opportunity for him to celebrate his twenty years on stage at the Théâtre du Rond-Point.
Harry Roselmack will come to criticize the identity withdrawal
The actress Cyrielle Clair, for its part, will propose a immersion in the world of Marlene Dietrich, she who played the legendary singer and actress of The Blue Angel on stage in Marlene is back, in 2019. Speaking of singers, We are live will also be entitled to a small musical interlude with Arielle Dombasle, who will sing You Go To My Head by Billie Holiday, or Helene In Paris, who will promote his single My Big Love Affair. There will also be a question of literature this Saturday, with the arrival of journalist Roselyne Febvre, author of Hummingbird heartbeat, in which she recounts her battle with her son’s drug addiction. The writer Nicolas diat, meanwhile, will present his novel What a tramp lacks. To finish, Harry roselmack will address on the set the theme of his column published in the weekly 1, entitled “The Wall: alert to France”, in which he criticizes in particular the withdrawal of identity.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Médias.