Jenifer exasperated: new revelations on the rant of the singer in The Voice All Stars

This Saturday, October 2 on the set of The Voice, Jenifer gave a big rant. For a few minutes, the coach threatened to quit the program.

Jenifer wasn’t expecting it at all. This Saturday, October 2, she participated, like the other four coaches, in the All Star season of The Voice. But the cross-battle show did not go as planned for the singer … Particularly happy to find Al.Hy this year, Jenifer fell from the top when the young woman was eliminated after her death. face to face against Flo Malley. “I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue. Frankly, I’m a little confused. I confess… I love you Flo, I absolutely shouldn’t react like that. But I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely disappointed. Extremely disappointed to have seen them sing together, I didn’t actually see them singing together “, reacted the singer, incredulous in front of this result. Asked by Nikos Aliagas, who did not understand his reaction, Jenifer let her disappointment explode.

“There, that does not amuse me! Obviously, I trust in her. She has very beautiful projects. She has an album which is going to be spectacular. I hope with all my heart … You know that .. . You will always be … Anyway. I would tell him a lot of things, but outside of this plateau “, concluded Jenifer, who left the set of The Voice for a few minutes. On the spot at the time, Al.Hy found it hard to believe his eyes.. “I was totally in space that I saw nothing of what happened. I was told about it afterwards, I was sent messages. I was told what was going on. it happened on the set but I didn’t know it. I didn’t see Jenifer leave, I just saw the 4 coaches go backstage and say: ‘We don’t understand what’s going on’ and leave the set “, explained the singer to TV-Leisure. Like her, the other talents of this All Stars season witnessed this surreal scene.

Al.Hy: “I got what I was looking for, so no regrets”

“At that point, we don’t know what’s going on. There is a break in the shoot, we all think Jenifer needs to come to his senses, but we don’t know anything, confided Amalya to our colleagues. We stay in our stands and we wait. We just say to ourselves that she is going to cool off. You should know that at that time, Jenifer was pregnant. Her hypersensitivity plus the crazy hormones, I imagine what state she must have been in. “ Glad to be back on the show after “ten years of hardship”, Al.Hy will use his passage on TF1 to bounce back. “I have a lot of things to say, a lot of things to do and I needed to be in a dynamic, she assured us in an interview she gave us. I dreamed of my career more than I really lived it. I needed something concrete and real. And I got what I was looking for, so no regrets. “

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge